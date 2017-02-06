Mickey Galyean & Cullen's Bridge

Mickey Galyean & Cullen's Bridge

The son of the regional bluegrass legend Cullen Galyean, Mickey is carrying on in his father's footsteps. The sound is the sound in that Round Peak/Galax bluegrass style where the banjo and the fiddle have defined the music for decades.

