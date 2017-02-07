MerleFest Expands 2017 Lineup
The 30th annual MerleFest will take place on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina April 27 - 30. Today, organizers of the long-running bluegrass festival have revealed a handful of lineup additions for this year's event. Colorado jamgrass pioneers Leftover Salmon , North Carolina native Tift Merritt , Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Jorma Kaukonen , celebrated Americana act Donna The Buffalo and John Driskell Hopkins Band have all been added to the lineup for April's event.
