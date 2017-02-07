MerleFest Expands 2017 Lineup

MerleFest Expands 2017 Lineup

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: JamBase

The 30th annual MerleFest will take place on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina April 27 - 30. Today, organizers of the long-running bluegrass festival have revealed a handful of lineup additions for this year's event. Colorado jamgrass pioneers Leftover Salmon , North Carolina native Tift Merritt , Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Jorma Kaukonen , celebrated Americana act Donna The Buffalo and John Driskell Hopkins Band have all been added to the lineup for April's event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluegrass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY Aug '16 MSmith 2
News Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Good memory 9
News From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mark mark 1
News Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16) Apr '16 LEX Retired 1
News Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13) Apr '16 rouge chris 3
News Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15) Mar '16 Crash 3
glendale train (Feb '16) Feb '16 Paul5 1
See all Bluegrass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluegrass Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,858 • Total comments across all topics: 278,662,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC