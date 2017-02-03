L'il Margaret's festival to continue under new management
Bluegrass lovers in the Potomac and Chesapeake regions of Maryland have been accustomed to attending the annual L'il Margaret's Bluegrass and Old Time Music Festival for the past 28 years. Each August they would head for the Goddard Farm to enjoy the music and the fellowship at the festival, created by Joseph Goddard as a memorial to his daughter, L'il Margaret in 1988.
