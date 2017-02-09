Kenny Smith launches guitar instructi...

Kenny Smith launches guitar instruction site

Kenny Smith has been a favorite among flatpickers since he popped up with Claire Lynch in the early-1990s, through his memorable stint with Lonesome River Band, his more recent career with his wife in the Kenny & Amanda Smith Band, and as a founding member of the Band Of Ruhks. Recordings with those groups, and his own solo projects, have established him as a technical master of the steel stringed acoustic guitar, and as a highly musical artist on an instrument often given over to repetitive patterns and stock licks.

