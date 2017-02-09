Kenny Smith launches guitar instruction site
Kenny Smith has been a favorite among flatpickers since he popped up with Claire Lynch in the early-1990s, through his memorable stint with Lonesome River Band, his more recent career with his wife in the Kenny & Amanda Smith Band, and as a founding member of the Band Of Ruhks. Recordings with those groups, and his own solo projects, have established him as a technical master of the steel stringed acoustic guitar, and as a highly musical artist on an instrument often given over to repetitive patterns and stock licks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.
Add your comments below
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
|glendale train (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Paul5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluegrass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC