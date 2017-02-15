Jeff Brown and Still Lonesome at Cart...

Jeff Brown and Still Lonesome at Carter Fold Saturday

On Saturday, February 4th, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, will present a concert of bluegrass music by Jeff Brown and Still Lonesome. Jeff Brown and Still Lonesome consist of Jeff Brown, Austin Brown, Kyle Murphy, Nick Goad and Mitch Walker.

