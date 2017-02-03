Introducing the Po' Rambling Boys

Introducing the Po' Rambling Boys

Thanks to our good friend Jan Michielsen - guitarist with 4 Wheel Drive and mandolinist with Blue Maxx - for this introduction to a rising young US band with good credentials: I'd like you to meet The Po' Ramblin' Boys from East Tennessee. They were over here at the Continent in 2015, and in 2016 me and Paolo Dettwiler from Switzerland set up a second tour through Belgium, Holland, Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland.

