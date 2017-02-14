I Draw Slow signed by Compass Records

I Draw Slow signed by Compass Records

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Bluegrass Ireland Blog

I Draw Slow: Colin Derham, Konrad Liddy, Louise Holden, Dave Holden, Adrian Hart Dublin's I Draw Slow have joined the artist roster of Compass Records . The respected Nashville-based label records such bluegrass artists as Michael Cleveland, Claire Lynch, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley , and the Special Consensus , while their acquisition of the Green Linnet and Mulligan Records catalogues gave them the largest catalogue of Celtic music anywhere in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Ireland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluegrass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY Aug '16 MSmith 2
News Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Good memory 9
News From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mark mark 1
News Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16) Apr '16 LEX Retired 1
News Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13) Apr '16 rouge chris 3
News Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15) Mar '16 Crash 3
glendale train (Feb '16) Feb '16 Paul5 1
See all Bluegrass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluegrass Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,317 • Total comments across all topics: 278,860,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC