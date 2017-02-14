I Draw Slow signed by Compass Records
I Draw Slow: Colin Derham, Konrad Liddy, Louise Holden, Dave Holden, Adrian Hart Dublin's I Draw Slow have joined the artist roster of Compass Records . The respected Nashville-based label records such bluegrass artists as Michael Cleveland, Claire Lynch, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley , and the Special Consensus , while their acquisition of the Green Linnet and Mulligan Records catalogues gave them the largest catalogue of Celtic music anywhere in the world.
