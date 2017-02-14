I Draw Slow signed by Compass Records

I Draw Slow: Colin Derham, Konrad Liddy, Louise Holden, Dave Holden, Adrian Hart Dublin's I Draw Slow have joined the artist roster of Compass Records . The respected Nashville-based label records such bluegrass artists as Michael Cleveland, Claire Lynch, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley , and the Special Consensus , while their acquisition of the Green Linnet and Mulligan Records catalogues gave them the largest catalogue of Celtic music anywhere in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Ireland Blog.