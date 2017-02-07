How Dave Simonett of Trampled by Turt...

How Dave Simonett of Trampled by Turtles turned devastation into his best album yet

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

This house is on fire and I can't escape / I'm lonely and tired, no will left to fake it -- "This House Is on Fire" But on this January evening, the 36-year-old musician best known as frontman of the globally loved bluegrass band Trampled by Turtles looks as casually cool as any other outdoorsy Minnesotan. His scruffy auburn hair is matted beneath a red wool cap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluegrass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY Aug '16 MSmith 2
News Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Good memory 9
News From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mark mark 1
News Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16) Apr '16 LEX Retired 1
News Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13) Apr '16 rouge chris 3
News Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15) Mar '16 Crash 3
glendale train (Feb '16) Feb '16 Paul5 1
See all Bluegrass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluegrass Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,462 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC