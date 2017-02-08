Hear Alison Krauss' Melancholy New Song 'River in the Rain'

In 1985, 100 years after the publication of Mark Twain's Adventures of Huckleberry Finn , witty tunesmiths Roger Miller helped shine a bright spot on an otherwise dismal season for Broadway musicals with his original score for Big River , an adaptation of Twain's classic novel. The long-running musical, which featured future Roseanne star John Goodman, won seven Tony awards, including one for Miller.

