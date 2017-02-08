Hear Alison Krauss' Melancholy New Song 'River in the Rain'
In 1985, 100 years after the publication of Mark Twain's Adventures of Huckleberry Finn , witty tunesmiths Roger Miller helped shine a bright spot on an otherwise dismal season for Broadway musicals with his original score for Big River , an adaptation of Twain's classic novel. The long-running musical, which featured future Roseanne star John Goodman, won seven Tony awards, including one for Miller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
|glendale train (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Paul5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluegrass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC