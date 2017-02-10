Grammys 2017: Complete List Of Grammy Winners [Post To Be Continually Updated]

Music's biggest night is currently underway! The 59th Annual Grammy Awards - from hereon referred to as the 2017 Grammys, - being telecast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will honor the best of music excellence and feature performances from Beyonce, Adele, Katy Perry, and Bruno Mars, the latter of whom is said to be heading a star-studded tribute to the late musical icon, Prince. As the evening progresses, the Inquisitr will update readers on the 2017 Grammy winners as they occur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.