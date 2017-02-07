First Look: The Avett Brothers Perform On "Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
Tuesday's "Late Show" airs at 11:35PM ET/PT. In advance of the broadcast, CBS shared photos from the taping: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airing Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 with John Oliver, Actress Isabelle Huppert, musical performance by The Avett Brothers.
