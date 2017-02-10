ETSU Bluegrass Band at Carter Family Fold Feb 18
The Carter Family Fold will preset the East Tennessee State University Bluegrass Band Saturday, February 18th. Bands with the ETSU Bluegrass and Country Music Program have performed at the Fold since the beginning of the program at ETSU in 1982.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybergrass.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
|glendale train (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Paul5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluegrass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC