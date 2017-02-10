ETSU Bluegrass Band at Carter Family ...

ETSU Bluegrass Band at Carter Family Fold Feb 18

The Carter Family Fold will preset the East Tennessee State University Bluegrass Band Saturday, February 18th. Bands with the ETSU Bluegrass and Country Music Program have performed at the Fold since the beginning of the program at ETSU in 1982.

