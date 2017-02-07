Dailey & Vincent to headline Neuse River Music Fest Posted at
The band will be performing at Lenoir Community College on Feb. 10 as part of the Neuse River Music Festival. Other artists scheduled to appear include Eddy Raven, The Grascals, The Malpass Brothers, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, and The Garrett Newton Band.
