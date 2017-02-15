Dailey & Vincent Announce "Patriots & Poets" due March 31

Music superstars Dailey & Vincent are excited to announce the release of their upcoming eighth album, Patriots & Poets on March 31. The star-studded project features collaborations with bluegrass music's top musicians including Steve Martin, Doyle Lawson, Bela Fleck, and David Rawlings. The soon-to-be inducted Grand Ole Opry members will release the collection via Dreamlined Entertainment Group and BFD .

