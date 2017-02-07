Bluegrass Band Flatt Lonesome Capture...

Bluegrass Band Flatt Lonesome Captures Three Top SPBGMA Awards

16 hrs ago Read more: Cybergrass

Flatt Lonesome claimed three Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America Awards on Sunday, February 5th during the association's annual program held in Nashville, Tennessee. The band took home SPBGMA's Vocal Group of the Year and Bluegrass Band of the Year , and Charli Robertson claimed Female Vocalist of the Year.

