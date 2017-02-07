Bluegrass Band Flatt Lonesome Captures Three Top SPBGMA Awards
Flatt Lonesome claimed three Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America Awards on Sunday, February 5th during the association's annual program held in Nashville, Tennessee. The band took home SPBGMA's Vocal Group of the Year and Bluegrass Band of the Year , and Charli Robertson claimed Female Vocalist of the Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybergrass.
Add your comments below
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
|glendale train (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Paul5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluegrass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC