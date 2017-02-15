Avett Brothers, Ween and Every New Denver Concert Annoucement

The Avett Brothers return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre again for a three-night run that includes openers Dr. John & the Nite Trippers on Friday, July 7, Chatham County Line on Saturday, July 8, and Shovels & Rope on Sunday, July 9. Ween plays its first show at Red Rocks since 2009 on Wednesday, July 12; tickets go on sale on Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m.

