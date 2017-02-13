And the Bluegrass Grammy goes to

And the Bluegrass Grammy goes to

Read more: The Bluegrass Blog

Bluegrass music was well represented in this afternoon's Grammy Premiere Awards ceremony, distributing the many trophies that make up the infamous "handed out earlier in the day" awards that are regularly mentioned in the national telecast later in the evening. This afternoon ceremony from the Staples Center in Los Angeles is not telecast, though viewers can watch a live stream online at the Grammy web site.

