After a divorce, Trampled by Turtles frontman Dave Simonett goes it alone with new solo album
Dave Simonett in the woods surrounding Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Minn. "Furnace," his new album with Dead Man Winter, was recorded there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
|glendale train (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Paul5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluegrass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC