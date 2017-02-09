Acoustic Favorite Mountain Heart to Perform in Cuyahoga Valley
BRECKSVILLE On Friday, Feb. 10, revolutionary acoustic band Mountain Heart will play at Happy Days Lodge in Cuyahoga Valley National Park for the sixth year in a row. The concert is hosted by the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the National Park Service.
