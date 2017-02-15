15th annual Cooper's Glen Music Festi...

15th annual Cooper's Glen Music Festival is this weekend in Kalamazoo

The Great Lake's Music Association will bring a wide variety of entertainers and music-related activities to Kalamazoo for the 15th annual Cooper's Glen Music Festival. GLAMA, an all-volunteer organization based in Kalamazoo, was formed in 1998 and works to promote, perform and preserve acoustic music in southwest Michigan.

