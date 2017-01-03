Yonder Mountain String Band Shares Ba...

Yonder Mountain String Band Shares Backstage Rehearsal Video Of Ween Cover

Read more: JamBase

Colorado jamgrass act Yonder Mountain String Band paid tribute to Ween for their 2016 Halloween show, which took place in Chicago on October 29. The five-piece has added a number of the Ween covers they played to their repertoire since and recently shared video of the group rehearsing one of the tunes. "I'm Holding You" opens Ween's 1996's album 12 Golden Country Greats and immediately warns listeners the LP is vastly different than any of the group's previous efforts.

Chicago, IL

