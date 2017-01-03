Where I Came From - Nothin' Fancy

Nothin' Fancy leans heavily on band originals for Where I Came From , their latest project for Mountain Fever Records. With six songs from mandolin player Mike Andes, and two from guitarist Caleb Cox alongside a few covers from artists like the Country Gentlemen, John Prine, and the McPeak Brothers, the popular Virginia-based group has put together a strong mixture of enjoyable traditional-leaning songs.

