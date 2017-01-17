Think warm thoughts: Blue Ox Music Fe...

Think warm thoughts: Blue Ox Music Fest unleashes 2017 lineup

Never mind the fact your sidewalk is an icy death trap, get a load of this: Lineups are starting to be revealed for summertime music festivals! Such was the case Tuesday morning, when the Blue Ox Music Festival unleashed details for its 2017 run. Pert Near Sandstone's third annual bluegrass fest will strum from June 8-10 at Eau Claire, Wisconsin's Whispering Pine Campground.

