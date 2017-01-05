The SteelDrivers to Perform Live at the Schimmel Center This February

Hear bluegrass supergroup The SteelDrivers perform songs from their the renowned 2016 Grammy Award-winning album, The Muscle Shoals Recordings, on Friday, February 10 at Schimmel Center - 3 Spruce Street, Manhattan . The house bar opens at 6:30 pm; performance at 7:30pm.

