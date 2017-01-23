The Avett Brothers Announce Third Sho...

The Avett Brothers Announce Third Show in Atlanta This June

Due to popular demand, THE AVETT BROTHERS have added a THIRD show to their Atlanta stop at the Fox Theatre, which will take place on Thursday, June 8 at 8 p.m. Fans may purchase tickets for the third show starting on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets are priced $59.50, $49.50 and $39.50, plus applicable fees, and may be purchased at FoxTheatre.org , by calling 855-285-8499, or at the Fox Theatre Ticket Office. Although seating is limited, tickets are still available for the June 9 and June 10 shows.

