Temple of the Dawg: David Grisman's Undying Acoustic Devotion

"I'm an acoustic guy through and through," says the mando man who has done as much as anyone to expand the unplugged audience over the past half century. Via his past collaborations with psychedelic rock icons the Grateful Dead and his current duo with bluegrass legend Del McCoury, David Grisman continues to bring new fans into the fold.

