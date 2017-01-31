Take Five coming from Ned Luberecki

Take Five coming from Ned Luberecki

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Bluegrass Blog

Banjo wizard Ned Luberecki has announced a March 31 release date for Take Five , his next album of music for the five string. Many grass fans know Ned from his on-air job at SiriusXM's Bluegrass Junction, or from his lengthy stint as banjo player with Chris Jones & the Night Drivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluegrass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY Aug '16 MSmith 2
News Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Good memory 9
News From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mark mark 1
News Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16) Apr '16 LEX Retired 1
News Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13) Apr '16 rouge chris 3
News Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15) Mar '16 Crash 3
glendale train (Feb '16) Feb '16 Paul5 1
See all Bluegrass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluegrass Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,458,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC