Stuart's Opera House to host Rhonda Vincent

Stuart's Opera House will host a special award winning bluegrass matinee with Rhonda Vincent and The Rage at 3 p.m. Sunday in Nelsonville. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door for reserved seats and remaining general seating, while box seats are sold out.

