Stoney Creek to Spice of the South
Florida's Spice of the South Music has brought Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band into their roster of artists. The agency, managed by Nancy Jordan, specializes in traditional and contemporary bluegrass acts, and currently acts as representatives for entertainers as diverse as The Bluegrass Brothers, Eddie & Martha Adcock, Reno & Harrell, and Chris Henry & the Hardcore Grass.
