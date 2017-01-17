StoneHearth Bluegrass Band to perform...

StoneHearth Bluegrass Band to perform at Neshanic Station church

The StoneHearth Bluegrass Band will perform at the Neshanic United Methodist Church, 301 Maple Avenue, Neshanic Station on Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 6 to 8 PM. StoneHearth has been together since 2002, appearing at various local events such as WDVR's Heartlands Hayride, Flemington's Music on Main, the Hunterdon County Fair, Music at Duke Island Park and charity events at many local churches.

Chicago, IL

