Still Small Voice from Nu Blu
The single is Still Small Voice , written by Devin Bell, Jimmy Fortune, and Tony Lopacinski, which Bell recorded several years ago as a rockin' country song. It will be included on the next Nu-Blu album, expected sometime this spring from Voxhall Records, with whom the band has recently signed.
