Ricky Skaggs & Bruce Hornsby Reunite for Select 2017 Tour Dates
Country and bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs and renowned pianist and songwriter Bruce Hornsby, fellow friends and GRAMMY winners, will soon hit the road once again to collaborate with Skaggs' razor-sharp band Kentucky Thunder on brand new tunes and traditional bluegrass classics. The "Ricky Skaggs & Bruce Hornsby with Kentucky Thunder" tour kicks-off on February 26 in Tarrytown, NY with additional New York dates to follow, as well as stops in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.
