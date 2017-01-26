RECORDING: Mandolinist/Singer Chris T...

RECORDING: Mandolinist/Singer Chris Thile and Pianist Brad Mehldau...

Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau features original material and interpretations from a wide range of songwriters Nonesuch Records labelmates mandolinist/singer , longtime admirers of each other's work, first toured as a duo in 2013. At the end of 2015, they played a two-night stand at New York City's Bowery Ballroom before going into the studio to record Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau , a mix of covers and original songs that Nonesuch releases on January 27, 2017, on two CDs / LPs.

