RECORDING: Mandolinist/Singer Chris Thile and Pianist Brad Mehldau...

Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau features original material and interpretations from a wide range of songwriters Nonesuch Records labelmates mandolinist/singer , longtime admirers of each other's work, first toured as a duo in 2013. At the end of 2015, they played a two-night stand at New York City's Bowery Ballroom before going into the studio to record Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau , a mix of covers and original songs that Nonesuch releases on January 27, 2017, on two CDs / LPs.

