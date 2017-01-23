Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon & Kel...

Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon & Keller & The Keels Announce Red Rocks Show

New Jersey-based jamgrass band Railroad Earth and Colorado-based slamgrass group Leftover Salmon have announced a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer. RRE and LoS will be supported by Keller & The Keels at the iconic outdoor venue in Morrison, Colorado.

