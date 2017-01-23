Railroad Earth Comes to Boulder Theater

There's a great scene in The Last Waltz - the documentary about The Band's final concert - where director Martin Scorsese is discussing music with drummer/singer/mandolin player Levon Helm. Helm says, "If it mixes with rhythm, and if it dances, then you've got a great combination of all those different kinds of music: country, bluegrass, blues music, show music..." To which Scorsese, the inquisitive interviewer, asks, "What's it called, then?" "Rock & roll!" Clearly looking for a more specific answer, but realizing that he isn't going to get one, Marty laughs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.