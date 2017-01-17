Po' Ramblin' Boys to revive Friday show on WBCM
WBCM Radio, located in the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, VA, has announced a new weekly program featuring the Po' Ramblin' Boys . The show, like the band, will be dedicated to recreating the feel of the live radio programs that defined the early days of bluegrass music, much of if right there in Bristol.
