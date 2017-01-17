'Pickin' On The Biggest Hits of the 1980's Volume 2' Out On CMH Records 2/24
Los Angeles-based CMH RECORDS has announced the release date for a second installment of their PICKIN' ON THE BIGGEST HITS OF THE 1980'S release. Featuring bluegrass interpretations of the biggest hits of the 1980's, the PICKIN' ON SERIES album kicks off with a spirited rendition of Toto's 1982 hit "Africa."
