Old Settler's Music Festival Reveals 30th Anniversary Lineup Additions
The 30th annual Old Settler's Music Festival will be held April 20 - 23 at the Salt Lick Pavilion and Camp Ben McCulloch in Driftwood, Texas. A number of acts have been added to the lineup for the event taking place just outside Austin.
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
|glendale train (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Paul5
|1
