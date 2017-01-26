Old Salt Union to Compass Records

Old Salt Union to Compass Records

Garry West and Alison Brown hook up out in front of their office to sign a new contract with Old Salt Union. Compass Records in Nashville has announced the signing of Old Salt Union , based in Illinois just east of St. Louis.

