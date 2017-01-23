Nu-Blu Releasing 'Still Small Voice' on Voxhall Records
The wait is over for Nu-Blu's new single, "Still Small Voice," Available now on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify. The upbeat track serves as the first single for the band's sixth studio project, slated for release this spring.
