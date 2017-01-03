Northwest String Summit Announces Initial 2017 Lineup
The 16th annual Northwest String Summit will be held at Horning's Hideout in North Plains, Oregon between July 13 and 16. Organizers of the music festival have revealed the initial lineup for this year's event, which will feature three nights of Yonder Mountain String Band . In addition to Yonder, NWSS '17 will include multiple performances from Greensky Bluegrass, Elephant Revival, Fruition, Shook Twins, California Honeydrops, Chatham County Line and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades .
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Add your comments below
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
|glendale train (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Paul5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluegrass Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC