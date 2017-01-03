Northwest String Summit Announces Initial 2017 Lineup

The 16th annual Northwest String Summit will be held at Horning's Hideout in North Plains, Oregon between July 13 and 16. Organizers of the music festival have revealed the initial lineup for this year's event, which will feature three nights of Yonder Mountain String Band . In addition to Yonder, NWSS '17 will include multiple performances from Greensky Bluegrass, Elephant Revival, Fruition, Shook Twins, California Honeydrops, Chatham County Line and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades .

