Nelsonville Music Festival Announces First Round Of 2017 Lineup

The Nelsonville Music Festival returns for its 13th installment to Robbins Crossing on the campus of Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio. Today, festival organizers have announced the first batch of acts set to play the event between June 1 - 4. Genre-defying act Ween , legendary performer Emmylou Harris and influential rocker Rodriguez are all aboard for Nelsonville '17.

