Nelsonville Music Festival Announces First Round Of 2017 Lineup
The Nelsonville Music Festival returns for its 13th installment to Robbins Crossing on the campus of Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio. Today, festival organizers have announced the first batch of acts set to play the event between June 1 - 4. Genre-defying act Ween , legendary performer Emmylou Harris and influential rocker Rodriguez are all aboard for Nelsonville '17.
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
|glendale train (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Paul5
|1
