It's been a long wait to hear new music fro country's most angelic voice, but Alison Krauss has announced that she will release a new album called Windy City -her first project without her band, Union Station, since 2007's Raising Sand with Robert Plant . 10 classic songs that Alison hand selected with her producer Buddy Cannon , including the lead track , Brenda Lee's "Losing You."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKHX-FM Atlanta.