Mike Sumner back to Dale Ann Bradley

With Richard Cifersky's recent return to the Slovak Republic, Dale Ann Bradley has today announced the return of Mike Sumner to her touring band on banjo. Mike is very nearly a life long banjoist, starting when he was only six prompted by his dad, Joe, himself a fine banjo picker.

