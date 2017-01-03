Metropolitan Jamgrass Alliance Supergroup Announces Debut Performance

Members of Railroad Earth, The Infamous Stringdusters and Yonder Mountain String Band, who are each based out of the New York City metropolitan area, have formed a band fittingly named Metropolitan Jamgrass Alliance . The group will make its debut at Brooklyn Bowl in New York City on March 8. Metropolitan Jamgrass Alliance features violinist Tim Carbone of Railroad Earth, Infamous Stringdusters guitarist Andy Falco and mandolin wiz Jake Jolliff of Yonder Mountain String Band.

