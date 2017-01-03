Metropolitan Jamgrass Alliance Supergroup Announces Debut Performance
Members of Railroad Earth, The Infamous Stringdusters and Yonder Mountain String Band, who are each based out of the New York City metropolitan area, have formed a band fittingly named Metropolitan Jamgrass Alliance . The group will make its debut at Brooklyn Bowl in New York City on March 8. Metropolitan Jamgrass Alliance features violinist Tim Carbone of Railroad Earth, Infamous Stringdusters guitarist Andy Falco and mandolin wiz Jake Jolliff of Yonder Mountain String Band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Add your comments below
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
|glendale train (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Paul5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluegrass Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC