MerleFest adds six more artists to lineup

MerleFest, presented by Window World and slated for April 27-30, announced six more additions to the 2017 lineup: The Avett Brothers, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, Chatham County Line Electric Holiday, Mandolin Orange, Steep Canyon Rangers and Sierra Hull. This year will be the 30th celebration of this homecoming of roots music artists and fans that draws over 75,000 participants every year.

