Larry Stephenson Band in Crystal River
The Larry Stephenson Band appeared at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church in Crystal River, Florida this past Friday evening. They were fresh off a Danny Stewart bluegrass cruise and the audience was treated to two sets of top notch music.
