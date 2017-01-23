KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band contest ...

KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band contest entries now open

Entries are now being accepted for the 16th annual KSMU Youth in Bluegrass band contest to be held at Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO on May 27. Hosted during the park's month-long Bluegrass & BBQ festival, the competition draws top young grassers from all over the US to take a stab at winning the coveted trophy - and substantial prize money. Contestants must be no older than 21 years of age as of the contest date, though parents of band members are allowed to participate.

