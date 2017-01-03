Ken Davidson passes
Ken Davidson, perhaps best known for founding Kanawha Records in 1963, passed away on December 20, 2016. He was aged 75. As a young man Davidson was deeply interested in the traditional music of the area and was responsible for discovering some of the region's best performers, including the remarkable fiddler French Carpenter as well as banjo player and singer Jenes Cottrell.
