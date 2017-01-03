Kasey Tyndall Signs Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV
SONY/ATV has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Country artist KASEY TYNDALL. The NORTH CAROLINA native is also represented by WME for bookings, and she will open this month for THE AVETT BROTHERS and RUNAWAY JUNE.
